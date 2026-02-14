East Orange Campus HS boys hoops team nearly pulls off stunner in ECT

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team lost a heartbreaking 79-66 double-overtime decision to undefeated Shabazz in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament at Shabazz in Newark.

Sophomore guard Je’zi Lewis had 23 points and 10 rebounds; junior guard William Dyer had 16 points, four assists and four blocks; and junior guard Stageon King had 13 points for the fifth-seeded Jaguars.

Shabazz, seeded fourth, outscored EOCHS 17-4 in the second overtime. The Jaguars outscored Shabazz 12-10 in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 54-54 to force overtime.

Junior guard James Roberts had eight points, nine rebounds and five assists; junior guard Elijah Caldwell had two points, five rebounds and three assists; and senior guard Bashir Lucas had two points and four rebounds for the Jaguars, who moved to 12-10 on the season. Shabazz moved to 21-0.

In earlier action, the Jaguars lost to Newark Tech 60-47 on Feb. 3 at EOCHS in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game. Roberts had 21 points, King had 10 points and Lewis had five points and three rebounds.

