West Orange HS girls indoor track team excels at the sectional

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams enjoyed stellar showings at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships on Feb. 5 at The Bubble in Toms River.

The girls team finished second in the team standings with 45 points. The boys team finished ninth in the team standings with 15 points.

The following are their highlights:

Girls

In the 55-meter dash, senior Corbin Raston took first place in 7.15 seconds, sophomore Celeste Owens was fourth in 7.36 and senior Sofia Morillo was fifth in 7.37 out of eight runners. In the 55-meter dash prelims, Raston was first in 7.24 out of 48 runners, Morillo was third in 7.38 and Owens was fourth in 7.41.

In the 400-meter dash, junior Rhia Randolph took first place in 57.23 out of 43 runners and Raston was second in 1:00.08.

Junior Cassidy Ortiz was fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:25.06 out of 38 runners.

Senior Ava Neretic was fifth in both the 1,600-meter run in 5:25.53 and the 3,200 in 12:09.90. There were 38 runners in the 1,600 race and 22 runners in the 3,200 race.

The 4×400-meter relay team was sixth in 4:16.61.

Senior Jasmyne Parker was fifth in the shot put at 34 feet, 5.25 inches out of 32 throwers.

Boys

Senior Bashir Moss was second in the high jump at 6-0 and junior Ethan Marc was sixth at 5-8. Moss was fifth in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.12.The 4×400-meter relay team was third in 3:33.04.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry