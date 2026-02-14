February 14, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep bowlers go to 16-5, win SEC–Colonial title LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep bowlers go to 16-5, win SEC–Colonial title

February 11, 2026 0 4
Seton Hall Prep wrestling team improves to 13-2 mark LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep wrestling team improves to 13-2 mark

February 11, 2026 0 15
Seton Hall Prep basketball team reaches Essex County Tournament semifinals B-HOOPS-SHP ECTquarters1

Seton Hall Prep basketball team reaches Essex County Tournament semifinals

February 11, 2026 0 24
Seton Hall Prep swim team finishes fine season SWIM-SHP

Seton Hall Prep swim team finishes fine season

February 11, 2026 0 26

Related Stories

LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

West Orange HS girls indoor track team excels at the sectional

Joe Ragozzino February 11, 2026 0 3
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
2 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep bowlers go to 16-5, win SEC–Colonial title

Jeff Goldberg February 11, 2026 0 4
B-HOOPS-WOteam
2 minutes read

West Orange HS boys basketball team advances to ECIT semifinals

Joe Ragozzino February 11, 2026 0 15
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep wrestling team improves to 13-2 mark

Jeff Goldberg February 11, 2026 0 15
G-HOOPS-WO team
2 minutes read

West Orange HS girls basketball team reaches Essex County Tournament semifinals

Joe Ragozzino February 11, 2026 0 21
B-HOOPS-SHP ECTquarters1
2 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep basketball team reaches Essex County Tournament semifinals

Jeff Goldberg February 11, 2026 0 24

LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep hockey team wins divisional title HOCK-SHP3 1

Seton Hall Prep hockey team wins divisional title

February 11, 2026 0 2
West Orange HS girls indoor track team excels at the sectional LOGO-WO 2

West Orange HS girls indoor track team excels at the sectional

February 11, 2026 0 3
East Orange Campus HS boys hoops team nearly pulls off stunner in ECT LOGO-EO-Jaguar-Head 3

East Orange Campus HS boys hoops team nearly pulls off stunner in ECT

February 11, 2026 0 3
Seton Hall Prep bowlers go to 16-5, win SEC–Colonial title LOGO-SHP-Pirate 4

Seton Hall Prep bowlers go to 16-5, win SEC–Colonial title

February 11, 2026 0 4

You may have missed

HOCK-SHP3
2 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep hockey team wins divisional title

Jeff Goldberg February 11, 2026 0 2
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

West Orange HS girls indoor track team excels at the sectional

Joe Ragozzino February 11, 2026 0 3
LOGO-EO-Jaguar-Head
1 minute read

East Orange Campus HS boys hoops team nearly pulls off stunner in ECT

Joe Ragozzino February 11, 2026 0 3
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
2 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep bowlers go to 16-5, win SEC–Colonial title

Jeff Goldberg February 11, 2026 0 4