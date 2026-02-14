Seton Hall Prep hockey team wins divisional title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 1-1 last week to move its record to 9-9 on the season.

The Pirates defeated St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City) 9-3 at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange on Feb. 2. With this victory and a 2-2 tie between Pope John and Bergen Catholic the next day, the Pirates captured the National Division title of the Gordon Conference, which means they will move up to the American Division for the 2026-27 season.

Junior Dylan Mesler led the Pirates with two goals and four assists, while junior Christian Jaworski also scored two goals with three assists. Senior John Renzullo scored one goal with four assists.

Sophomores Connor Jewell and Ryan Temo each had one goal, and freshmen Elliot Kim and Brayden McCree each had one goal. Senior Vincenzo Distasio had eight saves in goal for the Pirates.

Two days later at Codey Arena, the Pirates faced Don Bosco Prep and dropped a 4-1 decision to the Ironmen. Junior Nicolas Wierzbowski scored for the Pirates with 2:25 left in the third period on assists by Jewell and Kim. Sophomore Cayden Hoyler had 30 saves for the Pirates.

