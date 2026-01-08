Seton Hall Prep sports roundup: ice hockey, indoor track, swimming, bowling (Jan. 8)

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team opened the 2026 portion of its schedule, defeating St. Peter’s Prep 4-0 at the American Dream Ice rink in East Rutherford.

Sophomore goalie Cayden Hoyler recorded 16 saves for his first shutout of the season. Junior Luca Burgio had two goals, while sophomore Connor Jewell and freshman Elliot Kim each scored a goal. The assists were recorded by juniors Christian Jaworski and Ben Winston; sophomores Carter McLoughlin, Luca Montanari and Ryan Temo; and freshman Brayden McCree. The Pirates improved to a 3-4 record this season.

Seton Hall Prep indoor track team notches fine results at Season Opener, Warrior meets

The Seton Hall Prep indoor track and field team participated in several meets over the holiday season. They first went to Ocean Breeze on Staten Island, N.Y. to participate in the Essex County Track Coaches Association Season Opener Invitational. Their top performers were:

55-meter dash: junior Taylor Daniels, third place, 6.56 seconds.

200 dash: junior Taylor Daniels, fifth place, 22.90.

4×400 relay; third place, 3 minutes, 33.19 seconds.

In the next meet, the Pirates participated in the NJ Catholic Track Conference Winter Relays.

Their top performers were:

4×800 relay: fourth place, 8:31.62.

Distance medley relay: third place, 11:14.55.

Triple jump: sophomore Nathaniel Chen, eighth place, 39 feet, 4 inches.

The shot-putters went to the Warrior Shot Put Meet at Watchung Hills High School in Warren. Their top performers were:

First place: junior Domenic Carratello, 42-10.

Second place: junior Neilan Wilson, 42-7.

Fourth place: junior Xavier Brown, 40-6.

SHP swim team moves to 2-2 mark

The Seton Hall Prep swimming team opened its 2026 portion of the season, dropping a 119-51 decision to St. Peter’s Prep, of Jersey City, on Jan. 2 to move to 2-2. The Pirates’ winners were the following:

200-meter freestyle – senior Alexander Buftea, 1 minute, 44.37 seconds.

500 freestyle – Buftea, 4:52.01.

Their runners-up were:

50 freestyle – junior Ryan Pelosi, 22.19.

100 butterfly – senior Sean Clark, 54.24.

200 medley relay – junior Charles Sinnott, Pelosi, Clark and freshman Joshua Stokes, 1:43.29.

400 freestyle relay – Pelosi, Stokes, Clark and Buftea, 3:26.24.

Seton Hall Prep bowling rolls to 6-1 mark

The Seton Hall Prep bowling team improved to 6-1 on the season with a 7-0 victory over Caldwell to end the 2025 portion of the season. Their top bowlers were freshman Logan Williams, 211, 202 games; freshman Matthew Radulic, 224, 278; and junior Joey Maiella, 214.

The Pirates open their 2026 portion of the season bowling against West Orange, Chatham and West Caldwell Tech in their first week.

