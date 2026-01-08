Seton Hall Prep basketball team rolls at Essex Fest

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team traveled to Newark Tech in Newark to participate in the fifth annual Essex Fest. The Pirates defeated St. Mary, of Rutherford, 94-58 to improve to 6-2 on the season. They were led by the game’s Player of the Game, junior Anthony Gonzalez, who scored 22 points with five rebounds, five assists, five steals and two blocks. Sophomore Infinite Sincere-Amen Ra scored 18 points with five assists and freshman Bryce McCray scored 14 points with eight assists.

Before Seton Hall left for Florida, they hosted Paramus Catholic and defeated the Paladins 75-41. Sincere-Amen Ra led the scoring with 19 points and five steals; McCray scored 10 points; Gonzalez had eight points, eight assists and four steals; senior Daniel Beazer scored eight points; and junior Avery George scored seven points with six rebounds. The Pirates have a busy week, hosting St. Benedict’s on Jan. 6 after press time, and Union on Jan. 8 at 7 p.m., before visiting Payne Tech in Newark on Jan. 10 at noon.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep Athletics

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry