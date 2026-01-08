Bloomfield HS boys hoops wins holiday tournament title

January 8, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Glen Ridge HS boys hoops team finishes runner-up B-HOOPS-GRvBHS1

Glen Ridge HS boys hoops team finishes runner-up

January 7, 2026 0 5
Irvington HS boys basketball team hopes to bounce back LOGO-IRV-Blue-Knights

Irvington HS boys basketball team hopes to bounce back

January 7, 2026 0 10
Bloomfield HS track athletes excel at meet LOGO-BHS-Bengals

Bloomfield HS track athletes excel at meet

January 7, 2026 0 11
Columbia HS girls hoops victorious, as Myla Defreitas sets program’s all-time three-point record G-HOOPS-CHS Defeitas

Columbia HS girls hoops victorious, as Myla Defreitas sets program’s all-time three-point record

January 7, 2026 0 31

Related Stories

LOGO-BHS-Bengals
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS track athletes excel at meet

Joe Ragozzino January 7, 2026 0 11
BLM-Changemaker-C
2 minutes read

BHS teacher receives award from the New York Jets

Editor December 30, 2025 0 55
FOOT-BHSvCentral3
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS quarterback receives leadership award

Editor December 30, 2025 0 68
B-HOOPS-BHSvOHS11WEB
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS boys basketball team moves to 4-1

Joe Ragozzino December 30, 2025 0 75
B-HOOPS-BHSvOHS10
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS boys basketball team enjoys great start to season

Joe Ragozzino December 23, 2025 0 161
LOGO-BHS-Bengals
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS indoor track teams excel at Season Opener Invite

Editor December 23, 2025 0 102

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS boys hoops team finishes runner-up B-HOOPS-GRvBHS1 1

Glen Ridge HS boys hoops team finishes runner-up

January 7, 2026 0 5
Seton Hall Prep sports roundup: ice hockey, indoor track, swimming, bowling (Jan. 8) LOGO-SHP-Pirate 2

Seton Hall Prep sports roundup: ice hockey, indoor track, swimming, bowling (Jan. 8)

January 7, 2026 0 5
Seton Hall Prep basketball team rolls at Essex Fest B-HOOPS-SHPvStMary 3

Seton Hall Prep basketball team rolls at Essex Fest

January 7, 2026 0 11
Bloomfield HS boys hoops wins holiday tournament title B-HOOPS-BHSvGR3 4

Bloomfield HS boys hoops wins holiday tournament title

January 7, 2026 0 7

You may have missed

B-HOOPS-GRvBHS1
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS boys hoops team finishes runner-up

Joe Ragozzino January 7, 2026 0 5
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
2 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep sports roundup: ice hockey, indoor track, swimming, bowling (Jan. 8)

Jeff Goldberg January 7, 2026 0 5
B-HOOPS-SHPvStMary
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep basketball team rolls at Essex Fest

Jeff Goldberg January 7, 2026 0 11
B-HOOPS-BHSvGR3
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS boys hoops wins holiday tournament title

Joe Ragozzino January 7, 2026 0 7