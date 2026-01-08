Bloomfield HS boys hoops wins holiday tournament title

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team continued its great start to the season, winning both games to win the Glen Ridge Holiday tournament championship.

The Bengals defeated Passaic Valley 79-52 on Dec. 29 in the first game of the tournament. Junior guard Sean Perrotta scored 25 points, knocking down four three-pointers, and added six rebounds and four assists; and junior guard AJ Cruz scored 23 points with three three-pointers, two assists, two steals and one rebound to lead Bloomfield. Senior forward Ruben Pierre had four points, seven rebounds and two steals; freshman guard Asaad Majuta had five points, five rebounds, four steals and one block; junior guard Jeremiah Gonzalez had five points, three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal; junior guard Cameron Arana had four points with five rebounds, five assists one block and one seal; senior center Christian Collazo and senior guard Justin Gray each had three points; and senior forward Josh Villerente added two points.

The Bengals defeated Glen Ridge 53-49 in overtime in the championship game on Dec. 30. Cruz had a strong game with 32 points, including two three-pointers, and added three assists and two steals. Arana had six points on two three-pointers, along with five rebounds; Perrotta had five points, seven rebounds and four assists; Majuta added three points and two rebounds; and Pierre contributed two points and six rebounds.

The Bengals defeated Kearny 71-35 on Jan. 3 at BHS. Cruz hit six three-pointers to finish with 25 points. Perrotta had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists; Majuta had six points and three rebounds; sophomore guard Mekhi Edwards scored six points with two rebounds; junior guard Weylin Lugo had five points and Pierre added three points and four rebounds. BHS won its fifth straight game to improve to 7-1 on the season.

The Bengals, who were scheduled to visit Livingston on Jan. 6 after press time, will host three straight games against Irvington on Jan. 8 at 4 p.m., East Side on Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. and Shabazz on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.

