IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team hopes to get back on the winning track.

The IHS Blue Knights lost close games to Van Buren (N.Y.) and Paterson Charter in the Paterson Charter Holiday Classic.

Junior forward Penosky Pierre had 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals; and senior guard Jayden Bermudez also had 13 points, three rebounds and three assists in the 52-50 loss to Van Buren on Dec. 29. Senior guard Jazmir Taylor had 11 points, two assists and two steals and senior forward Amari Harper had seven points with seven rebounds. Senior forward Samuel Gabriel had two points and four rebounds and sophomore Christian Sylvain had three points and three rebounds.

Taylor had 20 points and Bermudez notched 11 points and 10 rebounds in the 45-42 loss to Paterson Charter on Dec. 30. Harper had three points, and Pierre, Sylvain, sophomore Nolen Lyle and sophomore Elijah Barton each had two points. IHS moved to 1-4 on the season.

Irvington will visit Bloomfield on Jan. 8 at 4 p.m. and host Columbia on Jan. 10 at 1 p.m.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry