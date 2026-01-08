Glen Ridge HS boys hoops team finishes runner-up

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team went 1-1 to finish runner-up in the Glen Ridge Holiday tournament.

The Ridgers cruised to a 66-33 win over Mountain Lakes on Dec. 29 in the first game of the tournament. Senior Jacob Javier had 15 points, seven assists and three rebounds; junior Ryan Law had 14 points, six rebounds and two assists; and senior Liam Cooney added eight points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists to lead the Ridgers. Senior Matthew McCormack had five points, three assists and two steals; junior Jayraj Pasricha, junior Max Pockriss and freshman Jack Trevenen each hit a three-pointer; and sophomore Tyler Kamil added two points and three rebounds.

The Ridgers fell to Bloomfield 53-49 in overtime in the final on Dec. 30. Law had 18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks; senior Liam Feder and McCormack each had 11 points; Cooney added four points and Pasricha contributed four points. Bloomfield moved to 6-1.

The Ridgers bounced back to defeat Passaic Charter 67-53 on Jan. 3 at GRHS to improve to 4-2. Law posted 20 points, 15 rebounds and four assists; senior Luke Renoff had 12 points on four three-pointers; Feder had 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists; Cooney had 10 points with two three-pointers and two rebounds; McCormack had seven points and four assists; and Javier contributed two points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Ridgers will host East Orange Campus on Jan. 8 at 4 p.m. and host North Star Academy on Jan. 13 at 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

