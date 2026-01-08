January 8, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Bloomfield HS boys hoops wins holiday tournament title B-HOOPS-BHSvGR3

Bloomfield HS boys hoops wins holiday tournament title

January 7, 2026 0 7
Irvington HS boys basketball team hopes to bounce back LOGO-IRV-Blue-Knights

Irvington HS boys basketball team hopes to bounce back

January 7, 2026 0 11
Bloomfield HS track athletes excel at meet LOGO-BHS-Bengals

Bloomfield HS track athletes excel at meet

January 7, 2026 0 11
Columbia HS girls hoops victorious, as Myla Defreitas sets program’s all-time three-point record G-HOOPS-CHS Defeitas

Columbia HS girls hoops victorious, as Myla Defreitas sets program’s all-time three-point record

January 7, 2026 0 32

Related Stories

B-SOCCER-GRstatefinal1
1 minute read

A championship year for Glen Ridge HS!

Joe Ragozzino December 30, 2025 0 79
LOGO-Glen-Ridge
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team boasts solid experience

Joe Ragozzino December 23, 2025 0 105
G-HOOPS-GRvUniv1
2 minutes read

Allison Snyder hits milestones as Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team moves to 3-1

Joe Ragozzino December 24, 2025 0 96
G-HOOPS-GRvBHS7124
3 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team wins season opener

Joe Ragozzino December 22, 2025 0 325
FOOT-GR Leone award3WEB
3 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS football senior John Leone honored as a Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year Award finalist

Joe Ragozzino December 17, 2025 0 168
LOGO-Glen-Ridge
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS winter team schedules

Editor December 10, 2025 0 122

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS boys hoops team finishes runner-up B-HOOPS-GRvBHS1 1

Glen Ridge HS boys hoops team finishes runner-up

January 7, 2026 0 6
Seton Hall Prep sports roundup: ice hockey, indoor track, swimming, bowling (Jan. 8) LOGO-SHP-Pirate 2

Seton Hall Prep sports roundup: ice hockey, indoor track, swimming, bowling (Jan. 8)

January 7, 2026 0 6
Seton Hall Prep basketball team rolls at Essex Fest B-HOOPS-SHPvStMary 3

Seton Hall Prep basketball team rolls at Essex Fest

January 7, 2026 0 11
Bloomfield HS boys hoops wins holiday tournament title B-HOOPS-BHSvGR3 4

Bloomfield HS boys hoops wins holiday tournament title

January 7, 2026 0 7

You may have missed

B-HOOPS-GRvBHS1
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS boys hoops team finishes runner-up

Joe Ragozzino January 7, 2026 0 6
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
2 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep sports roundup: ice hockey, indoor track, swimming, bowling (Jan. 8)

Jeff Goldberg January 7, 2026 0 6
B-HOOPS-SHPvStMary
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep basketball team rolls at Essex Fest

Jeff Goldberg January 7, 2026 0 11
B-HOOPS-BHSvGR3
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS boys hoops wins holiday tournament title

Joe Ragozzino January 7, 2026 0 7