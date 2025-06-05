South Orange’s Santos Garner and West Orange’s Alex Crespo lead Montclair Kimberley Academy boys tennis team to banner season

SOUTH ORANGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — South Orange resident Santos Garner, a junior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, excelled as the starting third singles player for the superb Montclair Kimberley Academy boys tennis squad, which finished 16-8, won a prep tournament championship and reached the finals of the Essex County Tournament.

Garner, who also played at second singles, when teammate Camron Ganchi was sidelined, had two of his biggest wins versus state power Millburn, defeating his Millers’ opponents, 6-1, 6-4, in the ECT semifinals, and 6-4, 6-2, in the two teams’ final Super Essex Conference–American Division match of the season.

“Santos had two great wins versus Millburn and played well throughout the season for us,” said MKA interim head coach Bill Wing, who filled in for much of the season for head man Val Azzoli, who had to be out of town for a family matter. “He is a terrific athlete and fine all-around player who we are very happy to know will be back with us again next spring.”

In the Cougars’ season-ending 3-2 loss to Bergen Catholic in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public, North quarterfinals, Garner had a strong victory playing second singles with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over BC’s Christian Choi.

Also shining for MKA tennis this spring was starting first doubles player Alex Crespo, a junior from West Orange.

“Alex is a fine all-around doubles player and very aggressive at the net, which is very important,” said Wing. “He’s another junior we’re happy to know will be back with us in 2026!”