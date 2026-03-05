West Orange HS boys and girls wrestlers excel at district tournaments; boys Region 3 tourney to be held at West Orange3 at WOHS

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Senior Adam Barakat finished in second place; and sophomore Alex Jena and seniors Aedan Lopez, Marcos Guerrero and Benjamin Davidson finished in third place in their respective weight classes to lead the West Orange High School boys wrestling team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 9 tournament at Delbarton in Morristown on Feb. 28.

The five WOHS wrestlers advanced to the NJSIAA’s Region 3 tournament at WOHS, March 6-7. The top three finishers in each weight class from districts 9-12 qualified for the Region 3 tournament.

Senior Ethan Honore, sophomore Eddie Edgar and senior Matthew Romero each finished in fourth place in their weight classes for the Mountaineers at the district tournament.

WOHS finished in fifth place overall among the 10 schools. Delbarton finished first.

The top four finishers in each weight class from the eight region tournaments will advance to the NJSIAA state championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, March 12-14.

District 9

Finals

150 pounds: Nicholas Schwartz (Delbarton) technical fall over Barakat (West Orange) 18-3.

Third-place bouts

113: Jena (West Orange) pinned Uthman Garcia (Union City) 0:15.

126: Joshua Martinez (Union City) decisioned Honore 10-3.

138: Kyle Dunn (Hanover Park) pinned Edgar 3:30.

157: Lopez pinned Alexio Gonzalez (Secaucus) 1:49.

165: Guerrero decisioned Joel Benitez (Union City) 8-5 (OT).

175: Davidson decisioned Aiden Martinez (Union City) 6-0.

190: Jack Cannizzaro (Becton/Wood‑Ridge) pinned Romero 2:32.

WOHS girls wrestling team excels at district tournament

The West Orange High School girls wrestling team enjoyed a great showing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 4 tournament at Phillipsburg HS on March 1.

The Mountaineers had 179 points and finished in second place out of 19 schools. Warren Hills finished in first place with 204 points.

Junior Razz Smith won the 120-pound weight class to lead WOHS. Seniors Jazzira Lopez (114 pounds) and Hunter Sedita Lott (165) each finished in second place.

Junior Alana Everett (100), senior Emily Paguay (126) and senior Ariana Soria (138) each finished in fourth place.

The six WOHS wrestlers qualified for the NJSIAA’s North 2 Region tournament at Union HS on March 8.

The top four wrestlers from each weight class at the four regions will advance to the NJSIAA’s state championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, March 12-14.

WOHS senior Jailynn Robinson (152) took sixth place at the district.

