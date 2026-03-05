Seton Hall Prep basketball team advances to North, Non-Public ‘A’ semis

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The second-seeded Seton Hall Prep basketball team defeated seventh-seeded DePaul Catholic 68-47 in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Non-Public “A” state tournament at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange on March 2.

Anthony Gonzalez took a pass from fellow junior Avery George and hit a three-point field goal with 6:33 left in the first quarter to give him 1,000 points for his high school career.

Gonzalez was the top scorer with 17 points and added five assists, while George scored 14 points with three rebounds. Freshman Bryce McCray scored 13 points with four rebounds and three assists, while senior Alex Ante pulled down eight rebounds with four points and senior Daniel Beazer had six rebounds with six points.

The Pirates, who won their eighth in a row to move to 19-6, will host sixth-seeded Don Bosco Prep on March 5 in the semifinal round at Tracey Gymnasium at 6 p.m. The DBP Ironmen defeated No. 3 Hudson Catholic 48-38 in the quarterfinals. The other semifinal pits No. 1 seed Bergen Catholic hosting No. 12 seed Paramus Catholic on March 5. The final is March 9.

