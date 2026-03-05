Seton Hall Prep basketball team advances to North, Non-Public ‘A’ semis

March 5, 2026

Seton Hall Prep bowling team rolls to state sectional title LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep bowling team rolls to state sectional title

February 25, 2026 62
Seton Hall Prep basketball team wins 21st Essex County Tournament title B-HOOPS-SHP ECT title

Seton Hall Prep basketball team wins 21st Essex County Tournament title

February 25, 2026 64
Seton Hall Prep track team finishes second at Prep ‘A’ meet LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep track team finishes second at Prep ‘A’ meet

February 20, 2026 65
SHP basketball team vies for Essex County Tournament repeat title B-HOOPS-SHPvPT

SHP basketball team vies for Essex County Tournament repeat title

February 18, 2026 64

