Bloomfield HS boys wrestlers impress at district tournament

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys wrestling team enjoyed a strong showing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 10 tournament at Nutley High School on Feb 28.

The Bengals finished in third place among the 10 schools. Bloomfield had 115 points. Ridge was first with 228 points and Nutley was second with 213.

Seniors Matthew Miller, Terrence Taylor and Ayden Fox, and sophomore Gabriel Bravo each finished in second place, and sophomore Aidan Matias finished in third place in their weight classes.

The five BHS wrestlers advanced to the NJSIAA’s Region 3 tournament at West Orange, March 6-7.

The top three finishers in each weight class from districts 9-12 qualified for Region 3.

Senior Micah Holt-Virgil and junior Alex Watson each finished in fourth place in the district tournament for the Bengals.

The top four finishers in each weight class from the eight region tournaments will advance to the NJSIAA’s state championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, March 12-14.

District 10

Finals

106 pounds: Jirrard Ferrer (Belleville) decisioned Bravo 12-9.

138: Christopher Cifelli (Nutley) major decisioned Miller 14-0.

215: Sean Vilchez (Nutley) decisioned Taylor 3-2.

285: Nolan Brewer (Nutley) decisioned Fox 4-1 (OT).

Third-place bouts

126: Matias pinned Adam Youssef (Nutley) 0:43.

165: Chris Rinaldi (Ridge) pinned Holt-Virgil 2:17.

175: Corey Gonch (Verona) decisioned Watson 15-12 (OT).

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor

