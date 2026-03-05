IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School Athletic Hall of Fame will hold its induction ceremony for their 2025 and 2026 classes on May 9 in the Irvington High School gymnasium, located at 1253 Clinton Ave Irvington.

The following are the inductees:

Class of 2025

Cynthia Roth (1988 graduate): Distinguished Service.

Waynelle Gravesande (2007): football and track.

Mark Glover (1981): football.

Willie Barr (2015): football and track.

2005 shuttle relay track and field team: National Scholastic indoor champions: Adenford Jean-Phillipe (2006), Michael White (2006), Kwasi Sekyi Nyamekye (2005) and Alixon Byron (2006).

Gravesande, a wide receiver, was a member of the football team that reached its first state sectional championship game in 2006. He went on to play at Division 1 Purdue University.

Barr rushed for 1,911 yards, the fifth-highest in the state in 2014. He also was a state

sectional outdoor champion in the 100-meter dash.

Class of 2026

Mikai Gbayor (2020): football All-State and All-American.

Raheem Morris: NFL head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcans; current defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

2020 boys basketball team: state sectional and North Region champions, under current head coach and 2006 IHS graduate Elias Brantley.

Gbayor went on to play Division 1 at Nebraska and North Carolina, and is currently entering his first year at Florida State.

The 2020 boys basketball team defeated Colonia 71-37 in the North 2,Group 3 state sectional final at IHS and defeated North 1, Group 3 sectional champion Ramapo 68-51 to be declared as the North Group 3 regional champions. The Group 3 state championship against South Jersey sectional champion Timber Creek was canceled due to the COVID–19 pandemic. Irvington finished with a 28-3 overall record.

For details to purchase tickets, call the IHS athletic department at 973-399-6897.

