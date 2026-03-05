March 5, 2026

SPORTS-Mercier promo1
9 minutes read

Legendary soccer goalkeeper Tim Howard and Montclair Cobras Football President Wil Young to be honored at 2026 Mercier Sportsmen Dinner

Steve Tober February 20, 2026 116
TRACK-IHS sectional1WEB
1 minute read

Video: Irvington track standout Sharifa Trocard wins 400-meter race at sectionals

Joe Ragozzino February 12, 2026 86
TRACK-IHS sectional1WEB
1 minute read

Irvington HS girls indoor track standout Sharifa Trocard is a double-winner at sectional meet

Joe Ragozzino February 12, 2026 134
LOGO-IRV-Blue-Knights
1 minute read

Irvington HS boys track athletes win at Metropolitan Invitational

Joe Ragozzino February 3, 2026 122
LOGO-IRV-Blue-Knights
1 minute read

Irvington HS girls bowling finishes second at Essex County Tournament

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 112
TRACK-IHS indoor Trocard
1 minute read

Irvington HS track standout Sharifa Trocard is an Essex County champion

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 135

