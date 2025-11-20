Chef Jesse honored by Restaurant and Hospitality Association

Jesse Jones of West Orange, best known as “Chef Jesse,” was recently given the Community Impact Award at the

awards ceremony.

“This award means so much to me,” he said.

Jones dedicates the award to his mother who inspired him to become a chef.

“I always wanted to be in the kitchen with her,” he said. “She always had me in there with her doing something. She loved to cook. She was already in the restaurant business. I’ve been in this business 43 years and I have not seen anyone as good as my mom.”

His first job was helping his mom in a restaurant during his childhood in Snow Hill, North Carolina. He washed dishes, took the garbage out, and cleaned the floor. It was a career he knew he wanted to pursue.

Jones went to culinary school and business school. He’s a classically trained chef and author known for his modern approach to southern cuisine. His catering company Chef Jesse Concepts has served celebrity clientele including Whoopi Goldberg, Tyler Perry, and John Legend. He was named Top Chef by Inside Jersey in 2014; and in 2010 he won the title of Ultimate Chef of Bergen County.

He’s a judge in the Newark Chops competition at Newark Vocational High School.

“They have a great culinary program,” said Jones. “I’ve been involved with them for a while. For over 10 years. I’m on the advisory board. I come in and give the students my perspective on being a chef. When they become a senior, I show them how it is. I’ve been doing that a long time, giving them motivation.”

Jones tells the students about the hard times he’s had in the kitchen. He said, “There’s going to be some issues, some discrimination.”

When Jones speaks about the challenges of what he does, he doesn’t sugar coat anything. He said, “Long hours. Holidays. The weekends. You really got to be ready.” His words give the students “a rude awakening” as there’s always something to do in the kitchen.

“You always have to be on your toes until you punch out,” he said.

When Jones first began his career he said, “I’m going to try to outwork everybody. When I come in, my presence isn’t yelling and screaming, it’s inviting.”

Jones has so many favorite dishes, but his all-time favorite is fried chicken. “The list goes on in the cuisine,” he said. “I love other folks cooking for me and going to restaurants. I love to eat out—I love it!”

To learn more about Chef Jesse Jones, visit: https://www.chefjessejones.com/

