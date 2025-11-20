November 20, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Irvington alum Adon Shuler makes big play to lead Notre Dame football past Pitt FOOT-IRV Shuler vs Pitt

Irvington alum Adon Shuler makes big play to lead Notre Dame football past Pitt

November 20, 2025 0 6
Corrected: East Orange–Barringer Old Guard honorees announced FOOT-EO Old Guard

Corrected: East Orange–Barringer Old Guard honorees announced

November 20, 2025 0 21
WOHS crowned sectional champs B-SOCCER-WOsectional1

WOHS crowned sectional champs

November 19, 2025 0 22
Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team spikes down good season Elisa Tortajada leap for a spike.

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team spikes down good season

November 12, 2025 0 0

Related Stories

Elisa Tortajada leap for a spike.

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team spikes down good season

Joe Ragozzino November 12, 2025 0 0
2nd goal celebrationOct. 15 sv. JohnsonGR lost 3-2Photo by Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge HS field hockey team enjoys good season

Joe Ragozzino November 12, 2025 0 46
GR-Ashenfelter 8K2-C

Traditional Thanksgiving races return

Editor November 12, 2025 0 53
Max Fleischer and Aex Stolte.Photo Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team advances to sectional final, seeks repeat title

Joe Ragozzino November 12, 2025 0 73
FIELD-MKA2

Glen Ridge sisters lead Montclair Kimberley Academy field hockey

Steve Tober November 12, 2025 0 104
LOGO-Yogi-Berra-Museum

Yogi Berra Museum to host ‘Make Me Commissioner’ book talk on Nov. 16

Editor November 11, 2025 0 68

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team wins state sectional championship for second straight season B-SOCCER-GRvVerona1 1

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team wins state sectional championship for second straight season

November 20, 2025 0 1
Irvington alum Adon Shuler makes big play to lead Notre Dame football past Pitt FOOT-IRV Shuler vs Pitt 2

Irvington alum Adon Shuler makes big play to lead Notre Dame football past Pitt

November 20, 2025 0 6
Corrected: East Orange–Barringer Old Guard honorees announced FOOT-EO Old Guard 3

Corrected: East Orange–Barringer Old Guard honorees announced

November 20, 2025 0 21
WOHS crowned sectional champs B-SOCCER-WOsectional1 4

WOHS crowned sectional champs

November 19, 2025 0 22

You may have missed

B-SOCCER-GRvVerona1

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team wins state sectional championship for second straight season

Joe Ragozzino November 20, 2025 0 1
BLM-Food Waste2-C

Bloomfield schools, Table to Table, working to reduce food waste

Editor November 20, 2025 0 1
EO-Watessing Park-C

Friends of Watsessing Park plant 20 new trees

Editor November 20, 2025 0 8
FOOT-IRV Shuler vs Pitt

Irvington alum Adon Shuler makes big play to lead Notre Dame football past Pitt

Joe Ragozzino November 20, 2025 0 6