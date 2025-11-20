John Francis McMahon

It is with deep love and profound sadness that we announce the passing of John (Jack) Francis McMahon, who left this world peacefully on November 19, 2025 at the age of 97; lovingly known as “Pa. A life well lived…a life to be celebrated.

Born on January 10, 1928, John lived a long and faith-filled life marked by devotion to God, family, and community. A longtime resident of Bloomfield, New Jersey, he was the beloved husband of the late Agostina (Tina) McMahon (DiMatteo), with whom he shared a lifetime of love, laughter, and partnership. Together, they created a home rooted in faith, compassion, and joy.

A devout Catholic, John served faithfully at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield, NJ, and St. Lucy’s Church in Newark, NJ, where he taught catechism classes, served as an usher, and sang proudly in the church choir. He was also an active member and past president of the Legion of Mary Catholic Organization. His deep faith guided him throughout his life — even leading him to enter the seminary as a young man. But life sent him down a different path, and one that we are happy he took as it led to our beautiful family.

John proudly served his country in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force, dedicating seven years of honorable military service. Following his time in the service, he became a dedicated postal worker in Bloomfield, NJ, where he worked faithfully for more than 40 years. His commitment, reliability, and friendly spirit left a lasting impression on colleagues and community members alike. He was lovingly known as “Father John.”

Above all, John was a family man — loving, steadfast, and endlessly supportive. He was the cherished father of Joseph McMahon, Marie McMahon, and Lucia McMahon, and the adoring grandfather of Amanda Tansey (husband Kevin), Liz Kroll, Jax Kroll, Skylar McMahon, and his beloved granddaughter Amber Takesh, who preceded him in death in 2022. John is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and other family members, who treasured his warmth, humor, and the stories he shared from a life well-lived. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Tina, precious granddaughter Amber, his loving parents, seven siblings and other family members, who now welcome him home in eternal peace. We can imagine the big party with lots of laughter and love.

He will be remembered for his warmth, kindness, strength and his remarkable ability to make everyone laugh — whether we were laughing with him or at him. His love of food and drink, especially donuts, was legendary, and he never hesitated to “sample” from everyone’s plates — the ultimate clean-up at bat! John had a gift for saying exactly what was on his mind, whether appropriate or not, and his unfiltered honesty never failed to bring a smile (or a cringe). We remember his fair weather fan mentality (“I knew it all along” regardless of who won he would always say he picked the winner – even when he didn’t). We also remember fondly that he believed anything could be fixed with duct tape (and he sure did try). He also had a charmingly persistent way of talking to anyone, regardless of whether they were ready or willing to chat — and that unstoppable spirit was part of his charm. Above all, John provided unconditional love and unwavering support, living each day as both a devoted family man and a true gentleman. He will be deeply missed by all who had the joy of knowing him.

We are so very proud of our dad and grandfather and so blessed and lucky to have called him ours. We were always in awe of his strength and endurance. John’s legacy of faith, service, and love will live on through all who had the privilege of knowing him. May he rest in eternal peace beside his beloved Tina and granddaughter Amber.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to Blood Cancer United (Team Amber Strong), in honor of his beloved granddaughter Amber Takesh, via the following link: (https://pages.lls.org/bigclimb/cran/bigclimbnewark26/AmberStrong)

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield, www.oboylefuneralhome.com

About the Author Obituaries Editor Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry