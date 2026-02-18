Art imitates art as Strollers prepare for first show of new season

A television show called “American Classic” will premier March 1 on MGM+ starring Kevin Kline as a Broadway star who returns home to save his hometown’s theater.

The theater used in the show is The Burgdoff Center for Performing Arts, where coincidentally the Maplewood Strollers are getting ready for their first production of this year’s season.

Founded in 1932, The Maplewood Strollers are a volunteer-run community theater that has weathered decades of change—shifting cultural landscapes, financial challenges, and the realities of maintaining a nearly 100-year-old performance space while continuing to serve generations of local artists, families, and audiences.

As they approach their 100th season, they are actively working to restore, reimagine, and reinvigorate their organization through expanded programming, inclusive productions, and arts education for all ages.

Ciara Moriarty has worked in the official capacity as secretary to the Strollers for the past few years. She does their poster design, promo materials, and social media.

“I jump in to help where I can,” she said. “Community theater, the fact that it’s about connection with people, there’s nothing like bringing a group of strangers together and they become like family in a blink of an eye. It’s the counterpoint to all the things affecting us in our society right now. I just really wanted to pour a lot of love into this place. They have a long history of doing that, just an inspiring endeavor.”

As much as Moriarty loves community theater, she feels the challenges are very real.

“Covid happened and really damaged our ability to connect with each other in person,” she said. “To get back to a place where everybody is not so reliant on streaming services. Remember outside our doors, there are opportunities to connect with each other.”

Anyone who wants to get involved with The Maplewood Strollers is welcome to get involved.

“They can be trained to use our lighting system,” Moriarty said. “We have so many opportunities.”

She also encourages the community to attend shows, volunteer, and contribute financially. But the most important thing is engagement.

The current line-up for The Maplewood Strollers:

“Private Lives” showing from March 12 to 22;

A free reading of “Pride and Prejudice” on March 16 at 7 p.m.

“Much Ado About Nothing” from May 14 to 24.

To learn more about The Maplewood Strollers, visit: https://www.themaplewoodstrollers.org/

