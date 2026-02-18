Art imitates art as Strollers prepare for first show of new season

February 18, 2026

Author's Other Posts

West Orange resident has role in Paper Mill’s ‘Come from Away’ ART-James Moye-C

West Orange resident has role in Paper Mill’s ‘Come from Away’

February 4, 2026 134
Programs help students develop life skills through woodworking MAP-Maplewoodshop1-C

Programs help students develop life skills through woodworking

January 28, 2026 130
‘Decisive Moments’ opening reception at 1978 Maplewood Arts Center MAP-Decisive Moments1-C

‘Decisive Moments’ opening reception at 1978 Maplewood Arts Center

January 21, 2026 159
SOMA remembers Martin Luther King MAP-MLK Day2-C

SOMA remembers Martin Luther King

January 21, 2026 134

Related Stories

WO-Parade Poet-BW
3 minutes read

Poet for St. Patrick’s Day selected in West Orange

Editor February 18, 2026 2
MAP-Puppy Yoga19-C
1 minute read

Photo gallery: Dogs bring a little something extra to morning yoga

Joe Ungaro February 18, 2026 4
MAP-Morning Commute1-C
2 minutes read

NJ Transit commuters adjust to ‘necessary evil’

Editor February 18, 2026 4
MAP-Leyla McCalla3-C
2 minutes read

CHS graduate returns for inspiring masterclass and performance

Editor February 18, 2026 1
WO-Gaby Award-C
3 minutes read

Baseball writer honored for his work

Editor February 11, 2026 17
MAP-Homeowner Help1-C
2 minutes read

Neighbor steps in to help out a friend in need

Editor February 11, 2026 32

LOCAL SPORTS

Boxing coach gives inspiration to youth BOXING-EO Bashir1A 1

Boxing coach gives inspiration to youth

February 18, 2026 7
Bloomfield HS wrestling coach Smircich gains 150th career win WRESTLE-BHSvLynd596 2

Bloomfield HS wrestling coach Smircich gains 150th career win

February 11, 2026 21
Seton Hall Prep hockey team wins divisional title HOCK-SHP3 3

Seton Hall Prep hockey team wins divisional title

February 11, 2026 35
West Orange HS girls indoor track team excels at the sectional LOGO-WO 4

West Orange HS girls indoor track team excels at the sectional

February 11, 2026 41

You may have missed

MAP-Strollers Season1-C
2 minutes read

Art imitates art as Strollers prepare for first show of new season

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta February 18, 2026 1
WO-Parade Poet-BW
3 minutes read

Poet for St. Patrick’s Day selected in West Orange

Editor February 18, 2026 2
MAP-Puppy Yoga19-C
1 minute read

Photo gallery: Dogs bring a little something extra to morning yoga

Joe Ungaro February 18, 2026 4
MAP-Morning Commute1-C
2 minutes read

NJ Transit commuters adjust to ‘necessary evil’

Editor February 18, 2026 4