Celebrating a month of women and art

A Windows for Women kickoff party was held last week at the Woodland, adding something extra to the annual initiative that celebrates female artists by displaying their work throughout the township’s business districts.

“We wanted to go a step further this year and have an opening reception,” said Maria Savidis Markatos, who curated the event.

The free kick off party in The Woodland on Thursday, Feb. 26 launched the month-long celebration of women artists held in March to coincide with Women’s History Month.

The kickoff party served as an artist and merchant meet-and-greet, offering a preview of the artwork that is featured in participating merchant windows and storefronts across Maplewood.

A total of 53 artists have their work displayed in the village or on Springfield Avenue, according to Markatos, who said there are 39 different venues where art is displayed.

“A lot of new businesses are participating this year,” Markatos said.

The art will be up in windows through March and then there will be a closing show at the main branch of the Maplewood Memorial Library. Markatos, who is also a photographer, picked 40 pieces that will be on display for the library show.

All of the artists involved are either residents of Maplewood, South Orange or have a strong connection to the area.

“We have artists who have been artists for 30 or 40 years and we have emerging artists,” Markatos said. We have one who is a Columbia student.”

For the reception at the Woodland, Markatos had asked artists to bring two of their works that are not featured in a window. Attendees had the opportunity to meet the artists, connect with the local businesses hosting their work, and enjoy a curated display of artwork.

Windows for Women is grounded in the belief that lifting women artists strengthens the entire community.

The Windows for Women kickoff party and month-long initiative are organized and produced by the Maplewood Village Alliance, in partnership with the Division of Arts & Culture of Maplewood Township and Springfield Avenue Maplewood (SAM).

