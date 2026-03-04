Coit St. fire under investigation

A fatal fire at a building on Coit Street is under investigation by the prosecutor’s office and the township Department of Public Safety.

Firefighters were called to Coit Street Monday morning, March 2, at about 3:11 a.m. and were on scene for several hours making sure the fire was out and no hot spots remained.

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Director of Public Safety Tracy Bowers announced on Tuesday that an investigation is underway into the cause of the fire at the industrial building located at 286-298 Coit Street.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the prosecutor’s office. No other injuries were reported. No additional information was available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. All calls will remain confidential, police said

