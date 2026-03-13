Celebrating the Year of the Fire Horse

March 13, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Fourth-graders win history contest WO-Redwood Amistad-C

Fourth-graders win history contest

March 4, 2026 38
West Orange HS girls basketball team repeats as Essex County Tournament champion G-HOOPS-WO ECT1

West Orange HS girls basketball team repeats as Essex County Tournament champion

February 25, 2026 104
Lobby at WOHS gets an upgrade WO-New Lobby3-C

Lobby at WOHS gets an upgrade

February 18, 2026 111
West Orange High School alum launches website, writes book WO-Mr J Book1-C

West Orange High School alum launches website, writes book

January 12, 2026 292

Related Stories

MAP-Crossing Guards2-C
3 minutes read

Everyday heroes are honored at JESPY appreciation breakfast

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta March 11, 2026 7
MAP-Shaheen Holloway-C
2 minutes read

Seton Hall hoop coach named Big East Coach of the Year

Editor March 11, 2026 29
MAP-Chili Contest5-C
2 minutes read

Chili veteran wins his fourth cookoff

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta March 11, 2026 32
GR-Beauty Beast1-C
4 minutes read

‘Beauty and the Beast’ at GRMS

Daniel Jackovino March 11, 2026 30
MAP-Pride Prejudice1-C
3 minutes read

Reading of ‘Pride and Prejudice’ planned at Burgdorff Center

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta March 11, 2026 39
EC-Sherrill Endorsement11-C
3 minutes read

Sherrill in West Orange to endorse DiVincenzo in executive race

Editor March 11, 2026 38

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team enjoys another great season G-HOOPS-GRvVerona3 1

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team enjoys another great season

March 11, 2026 5
Seton Hall Prep hoops makes great comeback, but falls short in North, Non-Public ‘A’ final, finishes with another 20-win season B-HOOPS-SHP 2

Seton Hall Prep hoops makes great comeback, but falls short in North, Non-Public ‘A’ final, finishes with another 20-win season

March 11, 2026 7
Irvington HS indoor track star Trocard excels at Eastern, Meet of Champs TRACK-IHS Trocard 3

Irvington HS indoor track star Trocard excels at Eastern, Meet of Champs

March 11, 2026 10
Bloomfield HS girls wrestlers advance to state championships in Atlantic City WRESTlE-BHSgirsVernon464 4

Bloomfield HS girls wrestlers advance to state championships in Atlantic City

March 11, 2026 12

You may have missed

WO-Horse Year3-C
3 minutes read

Celebrating the Year of the Fire Horse

Cynthia Cumming March 11, 2026 3
G-HOOPS-GRvVerona3
4 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team enjoys another great season

Joe Ragozzino March 11, 2026 5
B-HOOPS-SHP
3 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep hoops makes great comeback, but falls short in North, Non-Public ‘A’ final, finishes with another 20-win season

Jeff Goldberg March 11, 2026 7
MAP-Crossing Guards2-C
3 minutes read

Everyday heroes are honored at JESPY appreciation breakfast

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta March 11, 2026 7