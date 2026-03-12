Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team enjoys another great season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team enjoyed another great season.

The Ridgers, under first-year head coach Grace Cannon, finished with a 16-13 record, playing a highly competitive schedule.

GRHS, seeded fourth, lost at No. 1 seed Arts High School in Newark in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on March 4 to end the season.

Senior forward Allison Snyder posted 13 points, 13 blocks, six rebounds and four assists; and senior guard Annabel Koss-Defrank had 11 points and six rebounds for the Ridgers.

Freshman guard Carly Junger scored five points with four rebounds; senior guard Leila Arda scored five points with three assists; senior guard Anabel Mira-McKenzie scored four points; junior forward Cailtin Hood had three points, six rebounds and three assists; and junior guard Lauren Cifelli had three points and two rebounds.

Arts defeated No. 2 seed University 59-51 in the final on March 7.

The Ridgers, who competed in the Super Essex Conference–American Division, which is the top division in the SEC, endured arguably one of the toughest schedules in the state, with their losses to highly regarded teams. During the season, they lost to Caldwell, New Providence, Demarest, West Orange, Ramapo, Immaculate Heart Academy, University and Franklin, in addition to Arts.

Caldwell was the No. 1 seed in the Essex County Tournament, started 18-0 and won the North 2, Group 2 state sectional title. New Providence won the Union County Tournament and won the Central Jersey, Group 1 state title for the second year in a row. Demarest won the Bergen County Tournament title; West Orange repeated as ECT and North 1, Group 4 state sectional champions; Ramapo was runner-up in the Bergen County Tournament; and Immaculate Heart Academy advanced to the North Jersey, Non-Public “A” state semifinals. University also was the ECT runner-up. Franklin was the Somerset County runner-up and won the North 2, Group 4 state sectional title.

The Ridgers had a glorious four-year run. They advanced to the North 2, Group 1 state sectional tournament final in three straight seasons, meeting University in each of those finals. University defeated GRHS in the 2023 and 2024 finals. Glen Ridge defeated University in the 2025 final for its first sectional title in program history and advanced to the Group 1 state championship at Rutgers University, losing to New Providence to end that season.

This season, GRHS defeated University 52-37 in the second game of the season on Dec. 16 at Glen Ridge in divisional action. University defeated the Ridgers in the second divisional meeting 45-34 and in the ECT quarterfinals 48-27.

The Ridgers’ record was 83-34 (.709 winning percentage) in the past four seasons.

The Ridgers had a strong senior class. Alexa Magalnick, a forward, is the other senior on the team.

Snyder finished her career with 769 points, 705 rebounds, 430 blocks, 341 assists and 220 steals in 113 games.

The Ridgers’ key returning players for next season are Hood, Cifelli, Junger and junior Grace Kennedy. Hood was the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 11.4 points and 8.7 rebounds a game in 29 games played.

In an email to The Glen Ridge Paper, Cannon reflected on the team’s successful season.

“I’m incredibly proud of this group and the season they put together. Our senior class – Allison Snyder, Annabel Koss-Defrank, Leila Arda, Anabel Mira-McKenzie and Alexa Magalnick – accomplished so much during their four years at Glen Ridge. They were part of one of the most successful stretches in program history, including a sectional championship and a Group 1 state final appearance.

“What stands out most about this class is the way they navigated their careers with different coaches, while continuing to stay committed to the program and to each other. In my first year as head coach, they showed a great deal of trust in me and in the direction of the program, and I’m very grateful for the way they embraced that process.

“As a team, we talked a lot about building a culture that is people-first, player-second. That meant showing up for one another, fostering kindness and respect within the team, and creating an environment where players could compete at the highest level, while still enjoying the experience and having fun together. This group really embodied that balance.

“We also challenged ourselves with one of the toughest schedules in the state. Competing against so many high-level teams helped our players grow and gain valuable experience. With the foundation of our team chemistry and that level of competition, I believe our program is well positioned for continued success moving forward.

“I’m very grateful to this team, and especially our seniors, for the way they represented Glen Ridge basketball and for the standard they helped set for the future.”

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

