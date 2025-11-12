Former resident of East Orange, West Orange, in ‘The Monsters’

“The Monsters” is a sibling love story.

It’s about reunions, resentment, reconnection, and wrestling with demons. It’s written and directed by Ngozi Anyanwu (“Good Grief,” “The Homecoming Queen,” “The Last of the Love Letters”) and co-produced by Two River Theater and Manhattan Theater Club. It will be playing at Two River Theater through Nov. 23.

Okieriete Onaodowan (“Hamilton”) will be playing BIG, an aging but successful figure in the local Mixed Martial Arts circuit.

Onaodowan was born in Newark, lived in East Orange, and then moved to West Orange, which he felt was different. A culture shock. “Lots of prejudices and racial issues,” he said.

However, he watched West Orange change. “It was culturally diverse by the time I went to high school. Cultures were blending,” he said.

During his time in high school Onaodowan played football and got injured. He said he needed something to occupy himself. “My football dreams were gone,” he said. But he found his home in the arts.

“It was easy to put energy into it,” he said. “It’s very important to have certain teachers or coaches or academia who see you as you are. You’re more than what you think. That’s important for any developing child.”

While attending high school, Onaodowan began performing with the New Jersey Youth Theater. He graduated from West Orange High School in 2005. After high school he auditioned for, and was accepted to, the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. He attended for one year.

Onadowan had roles in “Rocky the Musical” and “Cyrano de Bergerac” on Broadway and was in the ensemble of the first national tour of “American Idiot.” He had the leading role in Young Jean Lee’s 2009 play, “The Shipment,” and played the title role in J.C. Lee’s “Luce.”

By 2015, Onaodowan was an experienced stage actor. He also had several screen credits, including Lou in the feature film “Thanks for Sharing” and roles in the TV series “Gravity” and “Blue Bloods.” He originated the roles of James Madison and Hercules Mulligan in the musical “Hamilton” both Off Broadway at the Public Theater and subsequently on Broadway. He won a Grammy Award as part of the cast album of “Hamilton.”

He also played the role of Dean Miller in the “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off “Station 19.” In 2023, he made his return to Broadway as Nills Krogstead in Jamie Lloyd’s revival of “A Doll’s House. In February 2024 he played Buddy Bolden in the “Encores!” production of “Jelly’s Last Jam.”

No matter how accomplished Onaodowan becomes, he feels the journey is the goal for him. “I just feel there’s always work to be done,” he said. “It stops you from being stagnant.”

In “The Monsters” Onaodowan relates to the work ethic of his character BIG, as well as the love he has for his little sister. “With your family, you say one thing with love, and it’s interpreted wrong,” he said. “Misconnection is very relatable.”

That said, he feels “The Monsters” is a play for everybody. “It’s a play that will make you want to call your brother and sister and say, ‘I love you.’ There’s a lot of fighting involved. It’s not just sitting down and talking. It’s very active. It’s very engaging,” he said.

When Onaodowan isn’t working he tries to relax. He said, “A lot of things are trying in the world. Take a breath. Take a walk. Enjoy the fact that I’m here today.”

Two River Theater is a professional, not-for-profit, regional theater company producing plays and educational programs. It is located in Red Bank between the Navesink and Shrewsbury Rivers.

To purchase tickets to “The Monsters” visit Two Rivers Theater at: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/the-monsters/

