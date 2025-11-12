East Orange distributes meals to make up for SNAP shutdown

EAST ORANGE — Following Mayor Ted R. Green’s citywide call to action to ensure that no one in the city goes hungry amid the ongoing federal government shutdown, the City of East Orange launched its EO CARES Food Distribution Initiative last week—serving more than 1,000 residents in need.

The initiative, led by Green in collaboration with the Department of Health & Human Services, builds on the city’s original action plan to assist residents impacted by the temporary stoppage of SNAP benefits, which affects more than 5,000 East Orange households.

“When we show up for one another, we strengthen the heart of East Orange,” Green said. “Our city stands on resilience and community. I said from the beginning that we would mobilize every department, every resource, and every partner to make sure our families, seniors, and children are fed—and that’s exactly what we’re doing. Our goal has always been to make sure no resident is left behind, especially when it comes to something as basic and essential as food security.”

On Wednesday, Nov. 5, the city hosted its first EO CARES Food Distribution at East Orange Fire Department Firehouse 5, where city staff, volunteers, and community partners came together to package and deliver boxes and bags of pantry essentials to residents.

The event included departments across government, including Health & Human Services, Public Works, police, fire, Policy, Planning & Development, and Recreation & Cultural Affairs, with support from the Mayor’s Office of Employment & Training (MOET) and the Division of Senior Services.

The EO CARES Wednesday distribution is a targeted expansion of the city’s ongoing food relief programs. The Friday food pantry continues to serve approximately 400 residents weekly at the Civic Center, while EO CARES focuses specifically on SNAP recipients, ensuring access and support for families and individuals navigating ongoing financial hardship.

The distribution was made possible through the generosity of community partners, including ShopRite of East Orange, Village Supermarkets, along with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ), MEND, and Triple Double Juice, which provided smoothies to fuel volunteers throughout the morning.

Another EO CARES distribution was to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 12, beginning at 9 a.m. , at Firehouse 5 on South Clinton Street, between Elmwood and Rhode Island avenues. Residents are invited to walk up or drive up, bring a valid East Orange ID and SNAP ID card, and pre-register at tinyurl.com/eocares for faster service.

In addition, Green and the Ted R. Green Foundation will expand their annual “Day of Giving” Turkey Distribution to include EO CARES grocery bags. This special event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 22 at Calvary Baptist Church in East Orange, offering both turkeys and groceries to families preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“East Orange has always been a city that takes care of its own,” said Horace Henry, Director of Health & Human Services. “We are proud to continue this work alongside Mayor Green and our partners, proving once again that community care is public health.”

To ensure accessibility for all, Mayor Green has directed the Offices of Constituent Services and Senior Services to provide special delivery accommodations for homebound or mobility-limited residents.

Those in need of delivery assistance may call 973.266.5151 or 973.266.8832 to arrange drop-off.

For more information on upcoming food distributions and other city services, visit www.eastorange-nj.gov or www.fb.com/eocityhall, or call 973.266.5151.

