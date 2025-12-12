Maplewood kicks off holiday season with tree lighting ceremony

The event in Maplewood included a visit from Santa Clause on a fire truck, singing, Mayor Nancy Adams and Deputy Mayor Malia Herman reading “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Santa will be returning to the village for the next two Saturdays, from 1 to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 13, there will also be a petting zoo and wagon rides. There is also a Breakfast with Santa at St. James Gate at 9 a.m. for $10. Tickets will be presold for the event from St. James Gate. Horse and wagon rides will also be available on Saturday, Dec. 20 and a Menorah lighting is planned for Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.

