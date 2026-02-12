My Black is Beautiful market in Orange

The Lincoln Avenue School in Orange hosted a “My Black is Beautiful Pop Up Shop” on Saturday as a Black History Celebration of Culture and Community. The annual event included more than 25 vendors offering a variety of items from handmade clothing to candles and sweets.

Teleisha Brunson, community school coordinator, said that the goal of the event was to bring the community together.

“It’s a Black History Month celebration of the beauty of our culture,” Brunson said.

Among the vendors was Anika Davis, who was selling her book “Meditations of a Mother’s Heart.”

“It’s a book of poems that are meant to inspire and encourage people to pursue all their goals and dreams and not to forget who they are,” Davis said.

