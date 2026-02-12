Seton Hall Prep basketball team reaches Essex County Tournament semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 2-1 last week to raise its record to 13-6 on the season. On Feb. 7, the top-seeded Pirates hosted and defeated No. 8 seed Payne Tech 76-39 in the 79th Essex County Tournament quarterfinals at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium.

The Pirates will face No. 4 seed Shabazz in the ECT semifinals on Feb. 14 at West Orange High School at 5 p.m.

In the win over Payne Tech, the Pirates were led by junior Anthony Gonzalez, who scored 14 points with five rebounds and three assists, and senior Daniel Beazer, who also scored 14 points with six rebounds and three steals. Sophomore Infinite Sincere-Amen Ra scored 13 points with five assists.

On Feb. 5, the Pirates defeated Orange HS 71-36 at Tracey Gym. They were led by Sincere-Amen Ra, who scored 13 points with three steals, freshman Byrce McCray, who scored 12 points with three assists, senior Alex Ante, who scored 10 points, and junior Avery George, who also scored 10 points. Sophomore Kaden Aiken pulled down eight rebounds.

The Pirates traveled to Newark on Feb. 3 to take on St. Benedict’s and dropped a 60-55 decision to the Gray Bees. The Pirates were led by Sincere-Amen Ra, who scored 16 points, Ante scored 13 points and pulled down 15 rebounds, while Gonzalez scored 12 points with five assists.

Photos Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep

