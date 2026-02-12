Seton Hall Prep swim team finishes fine season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep swimming team closed out its season with an 8-5 record with two New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament meets.

On Feb. 3, at NJIT in Newark, the Pirates defeated Bergen Catholic 99.5-70.5. The following Pirates won their races:

50-yard freestyle – freshman Joshua Stokes, 23.22 seconds.

100 freestyle – senior Alexander Buftea, 46.99.

200 freestyle – Buftea, 1 minute, 52.42 seconds.

500 freestyle – sophomore Jake Zarah, 5:10.93.

100 butterfly – senior Sean Clark, 55.18.

200 medley relay – junior Charles Sinnott, Clark, sophomore West Morsa and Stokes, 1:44.88.

200 freestyle relay – Buftea, junior Will McGannon, senior John Cooper and senior John Bettinger, 1:35.57.

400 freestyle relay – Stokes, Morsa, Clark and Buftea, 3:32.39.

On Feb. 6, the Pirates traveled to Bernards Township to take on Pingry and lost to the Big Blue 95-75. The Pirate winners were:

100 freestyle – Buftea, 56.90.

200 freestyle – Buftea, 2:07.20.

200 freestyle relay – Buftea, junior Ryan Pelosi, Stokes and Clark, 1:41.71.

