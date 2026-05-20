The Woodland in Maplewood hosted ‘Night Of The Gypsies’ last week as part of the annual Django A Go Go festival that celebrates gypsy jazz music over several days. Wrembel, a Maplewood resident, is one of the preeminent guitarists specializing in the Django Reinhardt style. Since 2003, Django A Go Go has brought together some of the finest musicians in the world to celebrate the Sinti guitar style with performances held in prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall and The Town Hall. Appearing with Wrembel were David Gastine on guitar and oud, Frank Anastasio on bass, and Scott Kettner on drums with special guests Jean-Michel Pilc on piano, Nick Driscoll on saxophone, Gismo Graf, Sebastien Felix and Angelo Debarre on guitar.

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