The University of Orange Music City Festival 10 took place over the weekend of May 15–17, featuring live music, food, and community celebration. Performances were held over the three days, starting at Sarrah’s Cafe on Central Avenue on Friday and moving to South Essex Avenue on Saturday and winding up in Memorial Park on VAlley Street on Sunday.

Music City 10 will bring together the city’s musical community through three events spread across a weekend.

“This three-day event will serve as the opening moment for a broader series of musical performances and workshops in public spaces planned throughout the year,” says Douglas Farrand, Music City’s co-director.

The program was supported by an A.R.T. Phase II grant from the state Economic Development Agency.

Admission was free and the acts included festival-regular Ro Beau, a singer-songwriter, who said “you always feel a part of the city’s energy, like the music is bringing life to our city.”

Also performing were DJ Masta Blasta and Riddim Explosion on the Friday night, Orange Steel Band and Jhette on Saturday afternoon, and Young Picassos and Janetza on Sunday afternoon. The band from the Rosa Parks Community School, which serves children from third to seventh grade, also performed on Saturday drawing much applause from the crowd.

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