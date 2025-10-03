Photo Gallery: Baker Street flea packs the street

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Baker Street was closed during the day on Saturday for the annual Baker Street Flea. Both sides of the street were lined with vendors selling a variety of items ranging from art to clothing to food. There was also music from the band Sockmouth plus a DJ. There was the Tap & Wine Yard, created with Neighbors Wine Shop, Pallet Brewing Co. and the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund, offering adult beverages. The Maplewood Village Alliance and Maplewood Township are responsible for the event.

