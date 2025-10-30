Bloomfield Board of Education candidates

Deanna Wilson Kerri Joyce Quan R. Miller Thomas Heany Andrew Lomonte

Tuesday, Nov. 4, is Election Day. In Bloomfield, seven candidates are running for board of education seats and voters may select three candidates. The term of office is three years. The candidates: Thomas Heaney, Jelani Jeffrey, Kerri Joyce, Andrew Lomonte, Quan Miller, Benjamin Morse and Deanna Wilson.

Each candidate was emailed a number of questions: Explain why you believe you are qualified to serve on the board of education; What are two of your school district concerns and, if elected, what do you purpose should be done about them. The candidates were asked to keep their response limited to 400 words and to provide a headshot

Not all candidates responded by the deadline this week and were given additional time with their responses to be published next week.

Thomas Heaney

I served on the Bloomfield BOE from 2017- 2020. Our team became Board Certified, helping our BOE become District Certified. Having 8 of 9 members become Board Certified, with several members becoming Master Board Certified made Bloomfield BOE a highly functional and effective working group. This is one of the reasons Bloomfield earned the distinction from the State of New Jersey of becoming a High Performing District.

The first issue we hear from voters is the need for a Universal Pre-K in Bloomfield. Many neighboring towns are implementing Pre-K and many residents in Bloomfield are wondering why Pre-K is not mandatory in Bloomfield. If elected I will work with the team to explore all the options needed to implement Pre-K. That may include topics like funding, transportation, classroom space, repercussions and consequences to the child daycare facilities in town, and working with the municipality cooperatively to help facilitate a successful program for Pre-K. I will ensure it is a program that is designed to be successful and long term.

The second issue stems from the first, Bloomfield does need more classroom space. We are a growing town, a city even. If we could build around the middle school and move 6th grade in with the 7th and 8th grades, then we might have room for the Pre-K program in all the elementary schools. It is not an easy task, but once the desire is strong enough it can be achieved.

Kerri Joyce

I bring a well-rounded professional background spanning real estate analytics, banking and insurance, telecommunications, and public speaking. These experiences have sharpened my ability to interpret complex data while staying grounded in the real human impact behind the numbers. I understand what it takes to navigate administrative systems, advocate with persistence, and stand firm when it matters most. I approach challenges with an open mind—considering every perspective, building consensus, and striving for solutions that benefit all stakeholders. This balance of analytical insight, people-centered judgment, and practical advocacy distinctly positions me to make thoughtful, informed decisions as a member of the Board of Education.

Communication remains an area for improvement. Families, staff, and students often want to feel more informed and involved in district decisions. Too often, information comes reactively rather than proactively, creating uncertainty and disconnect. If elected, I would advocate for clearer, more consistent communication through a centralized online hub for district updates, schedules, and announcements. I’d also support regular community forums to promote open dialogue and transparency. Most importantly, communication must be two-way. Establishing feedback loops—where community input receives timely follow-up—would strengthen trust and accountability.

Inclusion is equally vital. Our district values diversity, but true inclusion means ensuring every student feels represented, supported, and safe. I would promote expanded professional development in culturally responsive teaching and social-emotional learning, giving educators tools to meet diverse student needs. Additionally, I’d encourage more collaboration with families of all backgrounds to reduce barriers caused by language, culture, or socioeconomic factors. Empowering student-led initiatives that celebrate diversity and promote belonging would also help ensure every student’s voice is heard.

Both priorities are closely connected—strong communication builds inclusion, and inclusion enhances communication. By focusing on these two pillars, we can create a culture of transparency, respect, and shared purpose, where every member of our school community feels informed, valued, and included in shaping our district’s future.

Andrew Lomonte

1-Explain why you believe you are qualified to serve on the BOE?

I have lived in Bloomfield for all of my life, rising through Brookdale Elementary School, Bloomfield Middle School, and graduating from Bloomfield High School in 2023. I would not be where I am today without the Bloomfield Schools. From serving as Class President for four years, to being a leader in Key Club, our Theater Department, and Leadership program, I am passionate about public service and giving back to the community that has given so much to me. As a proud product of the Bloomfield school system and a recent graduate, I want to give my generation a seat at the table. I believe that having the perspective of a recent graduate on the board would be invaluable in advocating for Bloomfield families, as I can share direct experiences that reflect the strengths and needs of our schools. I bring fresh ideas, a deep sense of commitment, and the passion to make meaningful change for Bloomfield families.

2-What are two of your school district’s concerns and, if elected, what would you propose should be done about them.

One issue that I have consistently heard from families is transparency, where too often they feel as if they are not hearing about changes until the last minute. In this digital age, we have all of the tools needed to properly communicate with families, so I would advocate for clearer communication so families are a part of the conversation. If elected, I would continue my active social media which has allowed me to directly communicate with families throughout the course of this campaign. I would also continue to attend school and community events, so people can see me outside of a formal meeting setting. I’d also make sure that I am communicative with families with any information that I am legally obligated to share in public, and make sure that their needs are being accounted for. Another issue that is important for our district is making sure the board selects the right person to be the next Superintendent. The most important thing is finding the right person at the right time, someone with strong experience, proven leadership, and who understands Bloomfield’s needs for the future. Community input should be central to the process. The next superintendent should be a communicator, a consensus-builder, and someone who is ready to invest long-term in our schools.

Quan Miller

1-Explain why you believe you are qualified to serve on the BOE?

When I served as vice president of an international union, I fought for workers’ rights and won. That’s the same determination and leadership I will bring to the Bloomfield Board of Education—always standing up for students and families. I bring more than 15 years of management experience, leading thousands of people daily and successfully moving large-scale projects forward. I’m also registered with the state as a security specialist, giving me firsthand knowledge of how to keep large groups safe. These skills make me uniquely qualified to serve Bloomfield’s students and schools.

2-What are two of your school district concerns and, if elected, what would you propose should be done about them.

Looking ahead, my top priorities for the Board of Education are:

Expanding universal pre-K

Strengthening bullying and suicide prevention initiatives

Ensuring a future-ready curriculum that prepares students for tomorrow’s challenges

Benjamin Morse

1-Explain why you believe you are qualified to serve on the BOE?

I’ve been on Bloomfield’s Board of Education for the last 7 years and the district’s achievements during that time are my qualifications to serve for another three years.

In facilities–our schools got upgrades to make them ready for the next generation of Bengals with new roofs, windows, district-wide HVAC (ongoing but definitely happening) and over 200 trees planted.

Student progress has also been notable enabling the district to pass QSAC (2x), driving the high school ranking 100+ spots higher in the state and beating Montclair in football and implementing a new middle school schedule and curriculum. To compliment the academic achievements, our award winning music, theater and athletic programs are producing well-rounded students ready to take on the next chapter of their lives.

All of the above was done while making sure Bloomfield’s finance’s are in a great position to let us continue to grow unlike surrounding districts that have gotten bailed out by the state (Nutley) or are on the brink of a bailout (Montclair).

2-What are two of your school district concerns and, if elected, what would you propose should be done about them.

My number one concern is the upcoming budget and how we can grow programs and increase classroom space in the face of challenges from federal, state and local funding sources. We need experienced Board members to help navigate the waters and make sure the interests of the students, taxpayers and employees are represented. The Board of Education has one employee, the superintendent. With the retirement of Sal Goncalves at the end of the school year, the district will have to choose a new Chief School Administrator. Making sure we follow the right processes and hire the best person for the job will be the most important thing the Board of Education does next year.

Deanna Wilson

Explain why you believe you are qualified to serve on the BOE?

I am running for the Board of Education because I care deeply about our students, our schools, and our community. As a proud parent in this district and an early childhood educator, I have a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities within our education system. I believe that strong schools build strong communities, and I want to be part of the decision-making process that helps every child reach their full potential.

Professionally, I am a preschool provider with a degree in child psychology, and I am continuing my education because I truly value learning at every stage of life. My background gives me a solid understanding of how children develop and what they need to succeed academically, socially, and emotionally. I want to bring that expertise to the board to help shape policies that support both students and teachers.

What are two of your school district concerns and, if elected, what would you propose should be done about them.

If elected, my top priority will always be our students. I am committed to ensuring our district continues to meet and exceed curriculum standards so that all children receive a high-quality education. I also believe it is essential that our curriculum, programs, and services reflect the diversity of our community. Every student deserves access to equitable opportunities, resources, and support regardless of background or ability.

I will advocate for transparency, collaboration, and open communication among the board, families, and educators. By working together, we can continue to strengthen our schools and ensure that every child feels valued, represented, and prepared for success.

Education is the foundation of our future, and I am ready to serve with dedication, compassion, and integrity. With my experience as both an educator and a parent, I hope to bring a balanced and thoughtful voice to the Board of Education, one that always puts students first.

