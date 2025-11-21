Bloomfield salutes its veterans

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The township observed Veterans Day on Tuesday morning, Nov. 11 though with a slight change from past years.

The traditional parade route, from the municipal building down Franklin Street, to the VFW Post 711 Memorial Monument, at Broad Street, was changed to Hoover Avenue and Broad Street, to Pitt Street and a short distance from Obal’s Inn where veterans, on Veterans Day, are provided lunch.

It was a blustery day and police barriers — light-weight plastic horses — skittered onto Broad Street, propelled by gusts of wind. They were quickly put back in place by a police officer and for the most part, behaved.

Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day, commemorates, in the 11th month, on the 11th day, at the 11th hour, 1918, the end of World War I. Its name was changed to its present state in 1954.

On Pitt Street, the emcee for the event, Michael Sceurman, the director of the Bloomfield Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department, thanked everyone for attending including the Bloomfield police and fire departments, the Bloomfield High School Marching Band and Bloomfield Emergency Medical Services. He noted that public works was able to hang the final light pole banners honoring Bloomfield veterans in time before the holiday. He also thanked the park department’s veterans sub-committee for their help.

“Bloomfield veterans have a long and storied history,” he said. “We appreciate all veterans present, but especially Bloomfield veterans.”

The first speaker was Mayor Jen Mundell. With the chill being what it was, she said she would keep her remarks short. She provided a transcript to The Independent Press: “I stand here today not just as a mayor, but as a family member deeply connected to those who have served. For me, this commitment is marked by the ultimate sacrifice made by my own cousin, Major Michael Mundell, who gave his life defending freedom and democracy in the Iraq War.

“To all the men and women who wear the uniform,” she continued, “your presence is a vivid reminder of the extraordinary contract you signed — a commitment to duty, sacrifice, and service — and for that courage, we owe you an immeasurable debt of gratitude.

“As a community leader deeply invested in our democracy, I also stand here today to reaffirm our solemn pledge to you: We are committed to honoring your service, ensuring that you and your families have the resources, support, and profound respect you have rightfully earned.

“Thank you for your patriotism and your continued commitment to our great nation,” she concluded.

Fire Department Capt. Carl Mercado, a retired Navy chief, gave the veterans address.

He said Veterans Day was when we contemplated the price of liberty.

For veterans, the world is filled with challenges and although we can not repay them, we can care for their physical and mental wounds by preserving their medical care.

With the ceremony concluded, the crowd and township vehicles dispersed.

