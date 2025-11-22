Glen Ridge HS lacrosse star Grace Sutton commits to Bucknell

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School senior Grace Sutton has committed to play lacrosse at Bucknell University on the Division 1 level. Sutton was honored on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

As a sophomore in 2024, she scored three goals and added one assist to lead the Ridgers to a 14-13 win over Rumson–Fair Haven in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s South Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament championship game. The Ridgers then defeated Mountain Lakes 9-8 to capture the NJSIAA’s Group 1 state championship to cap the 17-6 season.

Last spring, Sutton earned First Team All–NJ Interscholastic Girls Lacrosse League (Stars and Stripes White Division) honors last spring, helping the Ridgers win their second straight Essex County Tournament championship and finishing as runner-up in the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Group 1 state tournament to finish 13-7.

GRHS head coach Beth Larkin was elated for Sutton.

“It’s a proud day for Grace, her family and the GRGL program,” Larkin said in an email. “Grace is a standout all over the field, a true two-way middie whose strength, stamina and skill is so invaluable to us. Having the opportunity to coach a player like Grace and see her achieve her collegiate goals is truly rewarding for me as her coach.”

