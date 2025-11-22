Columbia HS football players earn Super Football Conference honors

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School head football coach Lys Rubens Blanc, who completed his first year at the helm this fall, announced that several CHS football players earned All–Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division honors, as voted by the division coaches.

The following the CHS honorees:

First Team Offense

Jasiel Phair, senior running back.

Hans Archer, senior lineman.

First Team Defense

Ibrahim Addias, senior linebacker.

Jalen Holmes, sophomore defensive back.

Second Team Offense

Dylan Gilyard, junior running back.

Chris Hopkins, senior lineman.

Second Team Defense

Carlo Magyartis, senior lineman.

Charlie Knutsen, senior DB.

Honorable Mention

Melvyn Lathan, senior linebacker.

All-Academic nominee

Knutsen.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor

