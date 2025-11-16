Long-time CEO of Metropolitan YMCA announces his retirement

Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges President and Chief Executive Officer Richard K. Gorab has announced that he is retiring at the end of the year.

Gorab’s retirement marks the culmination of a nearly 43-year career with the Y, including 40 years with the Metro YMCA and 22 years as its CEO. The Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges serves Bergen, Essex, and Sussex counties.

Under Gorab’s leadership, the Metro Y experienced significant growth, operational excellence, and a strengthened commitment to community impact. His tenure is marked by strategic achievements that have helped position the organization among the most respected Y associations in the country.

“Rick’s visionary and collaborative leadership has guided the Metro YMCA through a period of remarkable growth and impact. His steady partnership with the Board and senior leadership team has positioned the Y for long-term success,” said Board Chair Peter Tanella. “His integrity, purpose, and commitment to the Y’s mission have fostered a culture of inclusion and service. Rick’s legacy lives on in the communities strengthened by his leadership.”

The Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges has branches in East Orange, Livingston, Maplewood, New Milford, Hardyston and Stillwater.

“Working with Rick for over a decade has been an honor. His exceptional leadership—marked by integrity, accountability, and a calm, clear approach—has empowered others and driven results for Metro Y and our communities,” said Immediate Past Board Chair Daren Phil. “Rick fosters positivity and innovation, leading by example and inspiring growth through change. His passion for helping others is reflected in Metro Y’s caring culture, and his impact will continue to inspire us to lead with the same heart and purpose.”

Gorab led the association through a period of expansion, increasing revenue and market share through innovative strategies and thoughtful risk management. He championed operational improvements that enhanced productivity and cultivated a culture of safety, philanthropy, and innovation, according to a press release from the Y.

During his tenure as CEO, the Y’s operating budget grew from $11 million to $55 million, and its assets increased from $22 million to $62 million. The organization received more than $79 million in donations and invested more than $65 million in facility improvements. Its endowment also grew to over $18 million.

Gorab reinforced the Y’s role as a vital community nonprofit, advocating for inclusive access. Under his leadership, the Y distributed $32 million in direct financial assistance, enabling more individuals and families to participate regardless of financial circumstances, the release said.

Gorab spearheaded several transformative capital projects, including the reconstruction of the Minisink Lodge at Fairview Lake YMCA Camps following a devastating fire, and a major expansion of the Sussex County YMCA. One of his final major initiatives is the construction of the new West Essex YMCA, slated to open in late 2026.

Under his leadership, the Y earned a 4-Star Charity rating from Charity Navigator for 13 consecutive years—a distinction held by only 1 percent of charities. Gorab’s focus on workplace culture led to higher staff retention and satisfaction. The Metro YMCA was named a Top NJ Workplace twice in the last two years.

Recognizing the growing need for mental health support for staff and the community, Gorab oversaw the creation of a dedicated Mental Health team, now comprising four full-time professionals providing essential services across the Association.

“From the beginning of my career at the Metro Y, it was my goal to become the CEO here. It was the only CEO job I ever wanted,” said Gorab.

“Together, we’ve built a culture rooted in consistency, core values, and a deep commitment to community. I’m especially proud of the relationships we’ve formed, the staff I’ve been privileged to support, and our ability to provide financial assistance and free programs to families in need. I’m confident the Y will continue to shine well into the future, and I look forward to watching it grow.”

The Metro YMCA Board has selected Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ed Philipp to be Gorab’s successor.

