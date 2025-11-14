Traditional Thanksgiving races return

GLEN RIDGE — The Ashenfelter 8K Classic and Tom Fleming 2K are scheduled to take place on Thanksgiving morning.

Hosted by the Glen Ridge Educational Foundation (GREF), the races raise funds to support innovative and enriching educational programs throughout the Glen Ridge Public Schools.

This year’s presenting sponsors are Spiro Harris & Nelson and Walter Bauman Jewelers, whose support ensures an exceptional race-day experience while sustaining GREF’s mission to inspire and advance learning in the community, according to a press release from race organizers, which said that the Paul Miller Group is also a major sponsor.

The Tom Fleming 2K begins at 8:15 a.m., followed by the Ashenfelter 8K Classic at 9 a.m. The 8K honors Horace Ashenfelter, Glen Ridge’s own Olympic gold medalist in the 3,000- meter steeplechase at the 1952 Helsinki Games, while the 2K commemorates Tom Fleming, a local running legend and two-time New York City Marathon champion (1973, 1975).

This year’s Ashenfelter 8K Classic also serves as the USATF New Jersey 8K Championship, attracting elite and recreational runners from across the state to compete on a certified and sanctioned course.

A highlight of the morning will be the performance of the National Anthem by Grammy Award-winning baritone John Brancy, who is also the official anthem singer for the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Runners, walkers, families, and community supporters are invited to join in this celebration of fitness, tradition, and hometown spirit that brings together thousands each year.

The Glen Ridge Educational Foundation is a nonprofit organization that funds teacher innovation grants, supplemental programming, and enrichment initiatives benefiting Glen Ridge schools.

The races begin at Glen Ridge High School, 200 Ridgewood Ave., Glen Ridge. For registration details, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/GlenRidge/Ashenfelter8KClassic.

