WOHS student visits Washington to advocate for Civil Air Partrol

Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Cadet Lt. Col. Erin Feeney recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to represent the State of New Jersey at the CAP National Legislative Day.

This marks the third legislative delegation mission for Feeney and her second trip to National Legislative Day in D.C.

The local cadet, a member of the Essex County-based Curtiss-Wright Composite Squadron, met with elected officials on Capitol Hill to highlight the measurable impact CAP has on communities across the state and the nation.

During the meetings, the delegation detailed how the New Jersey Wing serves the state through severe weather disaster response, coordinated aerial search missions, and youth leadership development.

Feeney, a senior at West Orange High School, is no stranger to legislative advocacy. In September 2025, Feeney was one of two cadets to join the N.J. Wing Commander Col. Amy Myzie to meet with NJ State Policy Analyst Sherwood Goodenough at the N.J. Statehouse to advance discussions about an appropriation bill to help fund NJ Wing’s emergency services missions.

“My favorite part of visiting with legislators is sharing the stories from the field,” Feeney said. “What it is like to prepare for the worst, and teach others to do the same.”

In addition to her legislative work, Feeney serves as the cadet emergency services officer for her squadron and is the youngest instructor at the New Jersey Wing Ground Search and Rescue School. This summer, she will command the Advanced Training School at Joint Base McGuire-Dix Lakehurst. After graduating from high school, Feeney plans to study civil affairs and enter military service.

New Jersey’s 27-member delegation used the National Legislative Day opportunity to emphasize the strong return on investment CAP provides to the U.S. Air Force and the state of New Jersey. In 2024 alone, CAP programs saved the nation an estimated $281 million.

“I always look forward to meeting with Civil Air Patrol members during National Legislative Day,” said U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J. “The work you do in emergency services, aerospace education and cadet development makes a real difference in our communities, and I strongly support your mission.”

Beyond Capitol Hill, the delegation met with CAP National Commander Maj. Gen. Regena Aye to share their experiences and brief her on ongoing New Jersey programs. The trip also included educational tours of the Pentagon, the National Air and Space Museum, and the United States Air Force Memorial, providing the cadets with profound insights into national defense operations.

The Civil Air Patrol is the longtime auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. CAP operates a fleet of 560 single-engine aircraft and 1,550 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems. It performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 82 lives annually. CAP’s 66,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies.

The Curtiss-Wright Composite Squadron is a local unit of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) with 70 cadets and 33 adult members who reside in the area townships, including West Orange, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, East Hanover, Fairfield, Livingston, Morristown, Parsippany, Roseland, and Wayne.

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