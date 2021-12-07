Take the Essex County Community Health Assessment Survey

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. invites Essex County residents to participate in an Essex County Community Health Assessment Survey. The results of the survey will help the Essex County Public Health Office identify health issues affecting the Essex County community and create a public health plan to raise awareness and promote wellness. Residents can access the online survey at www.EssexCountyNJ.org by clicking on the “Community Health Assessment Survey” link. Responses will be collected until March 31, 2022.

“To help us better understand the needs of our residents, we are conducting a community health assessment. The survey results will help us identify areas of concern, learn about health issues that are important to our residents and be proactive when planning our public health initiatives. We hope that you take just a few minutes to complete our online questionnaire,” DiVincenzo said.

“The coronavirus pandemic was the largest public health crisis of our lifetime. We want to use what we learned during this time to advance Essex,” Essex County Health Officer Maya Lordo said. “The results of this assessment will help us create health education and health promotion materials geared directly to the health needs of our residents. These (responses) will be data driven and will assist in bridging health gaps and addressing health access.”

Residents linking to the survey will be asked a variety of general questions about their overall health, diet and exercise habits, access to affordable medical care and prescriptions, and if there are any barriers that they experience in obtaining health care. All responses are anonymous and confidential. The survey takes approximately 15 minutes to complete.

Essex County has contracted with Rutgers University School of Public Affairs and Administration to conduct the study. Participants in the study may choose to participate in a raffle from which they could win a variety of Amazon gift cards.