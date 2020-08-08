Bloomfield College welcomes new chairperson of nursing division

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Frances Figueroa Mal has joined the Bloomfield College faculty as associate professor and serves as chairperson of the Frances M. McLaughlin Division of Nursing, effective July 27.

“Dr. Mal is an experienced faculty member, clinician and administrator with strong experience and commitment to supporting the student populations we serve at Bloomfield College,” said Michael Palladino, vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty. “Working together with our outstanding faculty, Dr. Mal will help lead the future growth and continued excellence of our nursing programs.”

As chairperson of the McLaughlin Division of Nursing, Mal will be responsible for leading the nursing academic program, including academic planning and oversight at the undergraduate level, and for fostering an inclusive environment that benefits students, faculty and the college as a whole. In this role, Mal will oversee the nursing program budget, faculty hiring and staffing for courses, and assessment and supervision of program faculty while staying current on the standards for evaluation of nursing programs of the New Jersey State Board of Nursing and the Commission of Collegiate Nursing Education, among other duties.

Mal most recently served as associate dean of nursing at Felician University, where she had worked since 2009. At Felician, she also oversaw the Nursing Resource and Simulation Center and was essential to faculty development, curricular revisions and program growth, securing external funding for health care technology initiatives, and a successful accreditation review by the CCNE.

Bringing 30 years of clinical experience from a range of positions as a patient care supervisor, nurse manager, staff nurse and nurse educator, Mal holds a doctorate in medical humanities from Drew University, a Master of Arts in nursing education from New York University and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Hunter College.

“I am truly honored to join Bloomfield College as the chairperson for the Frances M. McLaughlin Division of Nursing. I look forward to being a member of the Bloomfield College community, and along with my colleagues help our students to succeed,” Mal said.