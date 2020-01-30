Caldwell University awarded accreditation of its business programs

CALDWELL, NJ — Caldwell University recently announced that the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs’ Baccalaureate/Graduate Degree Board of Commissioners has reaccredited Caldwell University’s business programs.

Celebrating 32 years of excellence in global business program accreditation, ACBSP is the only organization offering specialized business accreditation for all degree levels, from associate to baccalaureate to doctoral degree programs. ACBSP accreditation certifies that the teaching and learning processes within the business degrees and programs offered through the School of Business and Computer Science at Caldwell University meet the rigorous educational standards established by ACBSP.

Based on the Baldrige Education Criteria for Performance Excellence, ACBSP accreditation evaluates aspects of leadership, strategic planning, relationships with stakeholders, quality of academic programs, faculty credentials and educational support to determine whether the business programs offer a rigorous educational experience and demonstrate continuous quality improvement.

“Caldwell University has shown a commitment to teaching excellence and to the process of quality improvement by participating in the accreditation process,” ACBSP Chief Accreditation Officer Steve Parscale said. “This accreditation is evidence that Caldwell University is committed to providing the highest quality business education for their students.”

Virginia Rich, associate dean of Caldwell University’s School of Business and Computer Science, said, “This is great news for the School of Business and Computer Science. Reaccreditation is a comprehensive workout and requires the input and expertise of our faculty and administration.”

The school was originally accredited in 2008.

“Our student population has grown overall and our new programs in health care administration, sport management and esports management now are under the umbrella of accreditation and subject to the ACBSP’s rigorous standards,” she said. “We look forward to our continued partnership with ACBSP to help us as we continue to grow both undergraduate and graduate programs.”