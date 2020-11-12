Public hearing scheduled to discuss addiction treatment

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex County Correctional Facility Civilian Task Force will host a public hearing on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 transmission in New Jersey and to promote social distancing, an internet livestream is to be announced. The focus of this public hearing will be on addiction treatment, medication-assisted treatment and mental health services available at the Essex County Correctional Facility.

“The task force is committed to thoroughly and rigorously examining how the correctional facility treats inmates and detainees coping with addiction and mental health issues. Our upcoming hearing will focus on how best to ensure and enhance the health and well-being of the persons we serve,” task force Chairman and former Gov. Jim McGreevey said.

During the hearing, task force members will be interviewing relevant ECCF staff and gathering information, which will ultimately inform the items of inquiry addressed by the task force.

This is the second of three public hearings scheduled this fall by the task force. The first meeting was in September and focused on the medical services provided at the ECCF.

Those wishing to contact the Civilian Task Force, submit a complaint or get more information about the public hearing should email jailtaskforce@admin.essexcountynj.org or call 973-877-8037. For more information about the task force, visit www.essexcountynj.org/corrections/ and click on “Civilian Task Force.”

The intent of the nine-member task force is to provide “transparency and accountability” of the ECCF staff, to protect the “lives, health, safety and rights of all people confined at the ECCF,” and to ensure the “conditions of their confinement are safe, sanitary, respectful and humane,” according to language in the ordinance. The task force will act independently of county government and have the authority to inspect the ECCF; interview corrections officers, inmates and detainees; and review systematic issues and concerns.

Members of the task force were nominated by Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. and appointed by the Board of Chosen Freeholders in June through an established advice and consent procedure that is used to fill vacancies on all county boards and commissions.