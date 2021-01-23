ECCF Civilian Task Force to hold public hearing on Jan. 30

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex County Correctional Facility Civilian Task Force will host a virtual public hearing on Saturday, Jan. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon. The focus of this public hearing will be on addiction treatment and medication-assisted treatment practices at the Essex County Correctional Facility.

Due to the increase in COVID-19 transmission in New Jersey and to promote social distancing, the meeting will be held remotely, available for viewing at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5dUT5wIwyHspxjJL256Dw/featured or facebook.com/essexcountyciviliantaskforce.

“The Task Force is committed to thoroughly and rigorously examining how the correctional facility treats inmates and detainees coping with addiction issues. Our upcoming hearing will focus on how best to ensure and enhance the health and wellbeing of the persons we serve,” task force Chairperson and former Gov. Jim McGreevey said.

During the hearing, task force members will interview relevant ECCF staff and gather information, which will ultimately inform the items of inquiry addressed by the task force.

Those wishing to contact the task force, submit a complaint or want more information about the public hearing should email to JailTaskForce@admin.essexcountynj.org or call 973-877-8037. For more information about the task force, visit www.essexcountynj.org/corrections/ and click on the link for the “Civilian Task Force.”