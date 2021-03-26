Irvington felon sentenced three years in prison for firearm possession

IRVINGTON, NJ — An Irvington man previously convicted of multiple felonies was sentenced

to three years in prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced March 26.

Sharif Clarke, 39, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti to count one of an indictment charging him with being a felon in possession of a weapon. Martinotti imposed the sentence by videoconference.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on Dec. 3, 2018, Clarke possessed a Glock .40-caliber handgun loaded with nine rounds of Remington ammunition. At that time, Clarke had previously been convicted in Essex County Superior Court of resisting and eluding arrest, and of possession of a controlled substance on school property, both of which are felonies.

In addition to the prison term, Martinotti also sentenced Clarke to three years of supervised release.