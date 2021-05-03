Irvington NAACP holds virtual session on financial literacy

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington NAACP recently hosted a virtual session on financial literacy with experts Abel Jean-Baptiste and Brenda Robinson. Both presenters provided important information about how to go about successfully planning for the future, whether by investing in buying a home or managing personal resources.

There are many people who need expert advice, especially now when the pandemic has affected employment and housing for so many. People who are knowledgeable about credit and the importance of investing stand to be further ahead than those who give up because they are strapped in debt. Irvington NAACP President Kathleen Witcher intends to host an in-person forum for area residents in the coming months.

“Knowing how best to work with the money we have is critically important,” Witcher said.

Photos Courtesy of Kathleen Witcher