2019 Talk to the Township Committee schedule

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Throughout the year, the Maplewood Township Committee holds opportunities for the public to approach its members in an informal manner to discuss township matters. Upcoming Talk to the Township Committee events will be held on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon as follows:

Feb. 16 at Walgreens, 1633 Springfield Ave.;

March 16 at Department of Public Works Recycling Center, 359 Boyden Ave.;

April 20 in Maplewood Village on the corner of Baker Street and Maplewood Avenue;

May 18 at Bank of America, at Jacoby Street and Springfield Avenue;

June 15 on the DeHart Park walking path, 120 Burnett Ave.;

July 20 at Maplewood Community Pool, 187 Boyden Ave.;

Sept. 21 at Walgreens, 1633 Springfield Ave.;

Oct. 19 at 7-Eleven, 752 Irvington Ave.;

Nov. 16 at Department of Public Works Recycling Center, 359 Boyden Ave.; and

Dec. 21 in Maplewood Village on the corner of Baker Street and Maplewood Avenue.