SOVCA executive director to step down March 15

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Village Center Alliance has announced that Executive Director Bob Zuckerman will step down as of March 15 to pursue other professional opportunities.

Zuckerman joined the South Orange Village Center Alliance in November 2013, while the organization was in its infancy. During his tenure, he was an advocate for small businesses and helped to establish events such as PlayDay, the South Orange Food Stroll and Hometown Holiday. He also represented SOVCA on the South Orange Development Committee, Design Review Board and the SOPAC Board of Governors.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, I want to thank Bob for his years of service to the South Orange Village Center Alliance and helping to improve South Orange’s downtown,” SOVCA Board Chairman Steven Pedigo said. “We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Plans for an executive director search will be announced in the coming weeks.