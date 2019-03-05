South Orange and Maplewood celebrate women’s history

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Women officials in Maplewood and South Orange in partnership with the area business districts are proud to launch SOMAWomen.org, the official site of SOMA Celebrates Women’s History Month where the two towns can learn about upcoming events and businesses can participate in submitting promotions and offerings for the month of March.

“Not only is more recognition of Women’s History Month long overdue, recognizing and appreciating all that women do for our communities and our world is especially long overdue and should be celebrated,” said Maplewood Township Committeewoman Nancy Adams. “We so enjoyed doing so last year and realized that men want to show their appreciation for all women give to the world. We’re hoping men will join us at all events this year!”

Last year, in the still-current climate of women’s marches, the battle for equal pay and health care, the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, Adams and South Orange Village President Sheena Collum decided it was a perfect time to kick off what is hoped to be an annual celebration of women; March 2019 is the second year of SOMA Celebrates Women.

Collum, who is the first woman to hold the title of village president in South Orange’s long history, agreed with Adams, noting, “We’re surrounded by fierce females every day, so don’t confuse our kindness for weakness. Our lineup of events aims to combine empowerment, education and entertainment and, hopefully, we’ll end the month having built stronger relationships with one another.” She joked, “Oh, and we eat Doritos out of the bag — hear us crunch!”

Adams and Collum are joined on the steering committee by South Orange Village Trustees Deborah Davis Ford and Karen Hartshorn Hilton, Springfield Avenue Partnership Executive Director Julie Doran, Maplewood Village Alliance Executive Director Deb Yohannan, and South Orange Village Center Alliance Executive Director Bob Zuckerman. The preliminary lineup of events are as follows: