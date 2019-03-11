‘Transit 101,’ all seniors need to know about getting around

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Rutgers NJTips, in partnership with SOMA Two Towns for All Ages, is offering local seniors a mobility and resource training program, “Transit 101 – Everything You Need to Know to Get Around.” Learn to plan transit trips, pay the fare and access your favorite places without a car.

Part one of this program involves learning everything you need to know about how to ride the bus, train and alternative options to get around safely in your area. This will be taught in a classroom setting on Monday, March 18, at 10:30 a.m. at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St., and later that day at 1 p.m. at South Orange Public Library, 65 Scotland Road.

Part two of the program involves a field trip! After a brief review of what was learned in the classroom, it’s time to put plans in motion and board the bus or train and travel to a local destination of interest. Field trips are planned for April 12 and 26. You must attend Part 1 to be part of Part 2.

For more information, contact Louis Hoffman at 201-616-8623 or SOMA2towns@gmail.com.