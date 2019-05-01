‘Conversations on Race: The Invention of Race and Its Implications’

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Wednesday, May 15, at 7:30 p.m. at Seton Hall’s University Hall, 400 South Orange Ave. in South Orange, the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will host its annual “Conversations on Race” event. This year’s conversation will be led by Nell Irvin Painter, professor emerita at Princeton and author of The New York Times bestseller, “The History of White People,” in which she discusses both the invention of race and also the frequent praise of “whiteness” for economic, scientific and political ends.

Painter is a distinguished and award-winning scholar and writer. A graduate of Harvard University, Painter went on to become the Edwards Professor Emeritus of American History at Princeton University. She is the author of seven books and countless articles relating to the history of the American South.

According to Painter, “A belief in the supremacy of white people remains persistent and pernicious in some quarters — an invention, just as race — including the white race — was an invention.”

After Painter’s talk, attendees will participate in facilitated small group conversations in order to consider the implications of the historical creations of race on the community and the community’s efforts to be truly integrated and inclusive.

This event is free and open to the public. Learn more by going to communitycoalitiononrace.org.