Collective giving group seeks members

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Impact100 Essex, a collective philanthropic group founded and funded by women in Essex County, announced the April 30 deadline for new members to register for the 2019 class. Members jointly fund the Impact100 Essex annual grant and participate in a range of activities to support nonprofits in Essex County. The 2019 membership class has 133 members to date, continuing the organization’s growth for the third consecutive year, with a month to go in the enrollment period.

“As we enter our third grant cycle, our goal is to continue to attract more and more generous, community-minded women so we can continue to increase our support for local nonprofit projects. We have a strong membership base in Millburn and Montclair because that’s where we started. This year, our goal is not only to grow in these towns, but also to engage women in more towns across Essex County, including Maplewood,” Impact100 Essex co-founder Margo Greenfield said.

The Impact100 Essex organization is one of dozens of Impact groups operating nationwide using the women-funded, collective giving model. Every year, its members contribute $1,000 each to fund a grant of at least $100,000. Impact100 Essex solicits grant applications from Essex County-based nonprofits seeking funds for a transformational, high impact project. Members review the grant proposals and the awardee is chosen by the group at the Impact100 Essex annual meeting.

In its first year, Impact100 Essex awarded $112,000 to the Dove Learning Center project managed by Covenant House Newark. Last year’s grant of $120,000 was awarded to Schools That Can.

“It’s so gratifying to see women come together to support important causes in our community,” Impact100 co-founder Helen Mazarakis said. “Our members impact transformational projects, engage with local nonprofits in more meaningful ways and make new friends through Impact100 Essex. We’re looking forward to another year at Impact and encourage all women who have an interest to come join us.”

For more information, visit www.impact100essex.org or reach out to Greenfield at margo@impact100essex.org. The deadline for 2019 membership is April 30.